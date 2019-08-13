Poster of 'Friends', Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of 'Friends', Image courtesy: Instagram

Get ready to relive your 'Friends' memories as show heads to big screen!

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): The iconic comedy series 'Friends' is heading to the big screen. Fathom Events and Warner Bros. are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show with a three-night special event.
'Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary' will pay tribute to the iconic comedy by bringing 12 fan-favourite episodes to movie theatres across the U.S. over three nights -- September 23, September 28 and October 2, reported E! News.
Apart from the fan-favourite episodes, there will also be bonus content with the screenings, like interviews and other never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content.
"We're thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, a TV show that continues to impact culture and attract new fans from across generations," Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events, said in a statement.
"Fans will have the opportunity to come together and look back on some of the most hilarious and emotional scenes from the acclaimed comedy this time in theatres," he added.
The event will screen in more than 1,000 theatres nationwide at 7 pm (local time) through the Fathom Network. A complete list of theatre locations will be available on August 16 on the Fathom Events website.
The upcoming screening is just one of the many celebrations taking place to pay tribute to the beloved sitcom.
Executive producers Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright will take part in a conversation and screening as part of Tribeca TV Festival in New York City on Friday, September 13.
'The One with the Embryos' and 'The One Where Everybody Finds Out', selected by the creators and executive producers, will be the episodes screened before the panel discussion.
Additionally, Warner Bros. TV is making a Friends pop-up experience in New York with props and set recreation and LEGO is releasing a Central Perk set.
The celebration doesn't stop there! Warner Bros. and Giphy are also launching a Friends GIF channel with more than 2,300 GIFs from every single episode of 'Friends'.
Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, the beloved sitcom ran for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994-2004. It followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.
Friends made its TV debut on September 22, 1994. The comedy series is officially leaving Netflix and will debut on HBO Max in 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:17 IST

'The Morning Show' trailer teases heavy take on TV journalism

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): The teaser trailer of 'The Morning Show' starring Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon, and Emmy Award-winners Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell is finally here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:38 IST

Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Sridevi, who is regarded as the 'first female superstar' of Indian cinema, passed away last year, but even today her unforgettable charm lives on.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 00:29 IST

Twitterati go gaga for PM Modi in 'Man vs Wild'

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): As the special episode of 'Man vs Wild' featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its host Bear Grylls aired on Monday, it soon became among the most talked about subjects on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 23:09 IST

Wishes pour in for Sara as she turns 24

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): As Bollywood's latest heartthrob Sara Ali Khan turned 24 on Monday, a few celebrities showered love upon the birthday girl who won hearts with her acting skills and incredible weight loss transformation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 22:58 IST

Ishaan Khattar bags role in Mira Nair 'A Suitable Boy'

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Ishaan Khattar who recently completed a year in Bollywood industry will be seen in filmmaker Mira Nair's screen adaptation of Vikram Seth classic 'A Suitable Boy'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 22:55 IST

Yoodlee Films to treat audience with comedic caper 'Bahut Hua Sammaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Yoodlee Films, known for putting out content-driven movies, have announced their next film -- 'Bahut Hua Sammaan'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 21:34 IST

Shahrukh, Salman greet fans on Bakra Eid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Shahrukh Khan on Monday stepped out of his house, Mannat, at Bandra to wave to fans and greet them on Bakra Eid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:02 IST

Esha Gupta celebrates 3 years of 'Rustom'

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): The Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta-starrer 'Rustom' clocked 3 years of its release today and Esha cannot stop herself from celebrating the special day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:41 IST

Here's when Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer 'Bypass Road' will hit theaters

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! 'Bypass Road' starring Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to release on November 1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:21 IST

Brody Jenner mocks ex-wife Kaitlynn after pictures of her...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): It seems that Brody Jenner who recently called it quits with his ex Kaitlynn Carter is leaving no stone unturned to mock at his ex after she was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus in a video.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:07 IST

'Dream Girl' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's new avatar will leave...

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are all set to tickle you with the trailer of the highly-anticipated film 'Dream Girl' which will definitely leave you rolling on the floor laughing.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:31 IST

First weekend report: 'Jabariya Jodi' mints Rs. 11 crore

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's latest release 'Jabariya Jodi,' which opened to decent reviews, performed ordinarily in its first weekend.

Read More
iocl