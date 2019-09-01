Gigi and Bella Hadid mourn grandmother's demise

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Saturday shared the sad news of her grandmother Ans van den Herik demise. Herik passed away at the age of 78 after battling cancer.

"REST IN PARADISE," Gigi captioned her Instagram post, alongside a throwback photo of her and her grandmother.

In a previous post, she wrote, "OUR QUEEN ANGEL fought cancer six times in her life with courage, strength, and grace while being the greatest mother and grandmother. She is an honorable guide we will carry with us forever. We love you more than words, our beautiful wonderful Oma."

Bella Hadid also took to Instagram Stories to share a few photos of her and her late grandmother. "I wish I could hug you right now," she said in one caption.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Yolanda Hadid also took to Instagram to honour her late mother.

"Thank you for loving me the way that you did and for making me the woman that I am today," Yolanda said in a heartwarming and lengthy Instagram post.

"Rest In Peace my beautiful mama, I will honor you for the rest of my days....." she ended the post.

The Hadid family was overwhelmed with support and love from their famous friends. "She created a beautiful woman and a strong family. Sending you love," Chrissy Teigen commented on the former Bravo star's post. (ANI)

