Gigi Hadid robbed in Greece

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid recounted her horrible travel experience in Mykonos, Greece, and vowed to never go back there.
On Thursday, Gigi shared photos of her trip and warned her followers not to let social media "fool u" as her vacation was far from idyllic.
In the caption she wrote that she "Got robbed".
"Never going back lol. Wouldn't recommend. Spend your money elsewhere," she added.
Gigi travelled there with her sisters Bella, Alana, and Marielle Hadid. She did not reveal more details on the incidents.
However, Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid spoke about the event with TMZ, explaining that while the girls were out, their rental home got robbed.
When asked what was stolen, Mohamed said "just personal things" and Gigi and Bella were the only ones out of the sisters to get robbed.
While talking to TMZ, he also spoke on Gigi dating former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron.
"I don't even know who he is," Mohamed told the reporter. (ANI)

