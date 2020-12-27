Gigi Hadid shares holiday photo of Zayn Malik, daughter celebrating Christmas

Washington [US], December 27 (ANI): American supermodel Gigi Hadid, who welcomed her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September, celebrated the holiday with a pair of adorable family shots.

According to People Magazine, in one sweet image, Malik could be seen holding their daughter in his arms. Choosing to let the snapshot speak for itself, she shared the photo alongside a series of festive emoticons.\



The 25-year-old model also went on to showcase her newborn's holiday outfit - which consisted of a Gucci onesie and special pair of Christmas Jordans.



Hadid and the 27-year-old former 'One Direction' singer Malik each announced the arrival of their baby girl on September 23, sharing separate posts on social media.

As reported by People Magazine, the 'PILLOWTALK' crooner was the first to confirm his daughter's birth, writing on Twitter, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," alongside a photo of the baby holding onto his finger. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."



"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," he added at the time.

Hadid followed suit on Instagram, sharing another photo of Malik's hand resting on their daughter's blanket. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," she wrote in the caption.

The following month, Hadid and Malik shared their first-ever family photo with their daughter while celebrating Halloween.

In the sweet photo, the model smiled as the former One Direction member cradled their newborn in his arms - who was dressed as a tiny Incredible Hulk.

As reported by People Magazine, earlier this month, Hadid revealed to her followers that she has returned to work for the first time since giving birth.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories that showed the new mom filming herself while sitting on a black leather sofa, Hadid wrote, "would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr."

"BACK IN THE OFFICE," she added in the caption. (ANI)

