Gigi Hadid spotted in cryptic outfit post break up with Tyler Cameron

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): A few weeks post her break up with Tyler Cameron, supermodel Gigi Hadid was spotted donning a cryptic outfit in New York City.



She wore an oversized crew neck shirt and matching sweatpants with "Boys Lie Good Bye" written on it along with photos of an angel blowing a kiss, reported E! News.



The model made her first appearance post break up at the 'Saturday Night Live' cast's after-party at Zuma. The celebration was also graced by her friend, Taylor Swift, who earlier performed on the show.



The former couple has not given any statement on their break up. But Tyler Cameron called himself single before E! News learned about the pair's split.

"The relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them," a source had told E! News. "The split was amicable and they are still friendly."



"They will definitely hang out again but decided to slow things down romantically," the insider continued. "Gigi is busy travelling and Tyler is trying to get situated in NYC. Tyler would definitely pursue a romantic relationship with Gigi again but is letting things cool down for now." (ANI)



