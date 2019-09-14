Gigi Hadid sued for posting photo of ex Zayn Malik

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been sued for copyright infringement after she shared a photo of her ex-boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik.

Citing copyright infringement, photographer Robert O'Neil has filed a lawsuit against Hadid in the Southern District of New York, reported E! News.

"This action arises out of Defendant's unauthorized reproduction and public display of a copyrighted photograph of English singer and songwriter Zayn Malik, owned and registered by O'Neil, a New York-based professional photographer," stated the court documents.

The documents also claimed that Hadid "infringed" O'Neil's copyright by "reproducing and publicly displaying" his photo on her Instagram Story.

"Gigi Hadid is not, and has never been, licensed or otherwise authorised to reproduce, publically display, distribute and/or use the Photograph," the documents stated further.

To resolve the issue, O'Neil wants Hadid to admit that she did infringe his copyrights by posting the photo.

The documents further revealed that O'Neil is also seeking to be awarded either "actual damages and Defendant's profits, gains or advantages of any kind attributable to Defendant's infringement of Plaintiff's Photograph" or "statutory damages of up to USD 150,000."

Hadid has not commented about the case yet. (ANI)

