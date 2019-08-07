Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron, Image courtesy: Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron, Image courtesy: Instagram

Gigi Hadid's dates with Tyler Cameron are 'definitely real'

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:34 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): 'Bachelorette' finalist Tyler Cameron and supermodel Gigi Hadid have already gone on two dates, and there may be more to come.
Speaking to People, an insider opened up about the pair and dished the deets on their relationship status.
"Their dates are definitely real and he's having a good time," a source told People about the 'Bachelorette' star and the 24-year-old supermodel, who were spotted together on Sunday night, and then confirmed to be hanging out one night later.
Still, labels should not be put on the pairing, as the source explained, "it's too soon to say Tyler and Gigi are 'dating'."
"They're both being purposefully coy," the source added.
Cameron, who finished second on Hannah Brown's recent season of 'The Bachelorette', was spotted with Hadid at Soho House in Brooklyn on Sunday in a photo that surfaced online.
While the photo was taken from behind, hiding their faces, the man in the photo is wearing the same shirt Cameron was wearing in other social media posts from the same day.
Just one night later, the duo hung out again, this time at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City. According to a source, they enjoyed a few hours of bowling in the lounge with some friends, followed by an hour of karaoke. Hadid was captured leaving the venue in blue biker shorts, a long-sleeved shirt, and sneakers.
Cameron's first date with the model came two days after he was seen leaving Brown's Los Angeles lodging on Friday morning. An insider told E! News they spent the night together.
"I thought it went great. I think he did, too. We had a great time. We talked everything out. It felt very normal," Brown told People of their time together.
Now, the source said that "Hannah is not thrilled" about the news of Cameron and Hadid's outings.
"It's not that she doesn't think he's allowed to date other people, but it's embarrassing," the source explained.
On Monday, Brown, who asked Cameron out during the 'Bachelorette' finale last week after ending her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt told People that she's "not really sure where things stand with Cameron right now."
Brown added that for now, she has no expectations when it comes to a relationship with Cameron.
"We both have things that are going on in our lives right now separately. I'm keeping my options open," she said.
On the other hand, Hadid previously dated singer Zayn Malik but has kept the doors open for Cameron. (ANI)

