Actress Gillian Anderson
Actress Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson cast as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' Season 4

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): 'The X-Files' star Gillian Anderson has been roped in to essay the role of young Margaret Thatcher in the drama series 'The Crown' for season four.
The announcement was made on early Saturday on the official Twitter account of the show which is already in production.
"I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of 'The Crown' and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman," Anderson said of her new role in a statement.
"Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era," the statement read further.
Known as The Iron Lady, Thatcher was a British politician who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990, making her the longest-serving British prime minister of the 20th century and the first woman to hold that position.
Best known for playing FBI agent in 'The X-Files', Anderson was most recently seen in 'American Gods'.
The Crown season 3 will premiere on November 17 on Netflix. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:30 IST

Kanye West taking his Sunday Service to Chicago

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West is all set to take his Sunday Service to his home town, Chicago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:13 IST

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz make their first red carpet appearance as couple

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Supermodel Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz who tied the knot last month made their debut red carpet appearance on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:49 IST

Dev Patel accidentally elbowed Tilda Swinton during 'David...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Actor Dev Patel accidentally elbowed his co-star Tilda Swinton while shooting their new movie 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:15 IST

Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro engaged to Joakim Noah

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro is now engaged to her long-time boyfriend and basketball player Joakim Noah.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:04 IST

Kevin Hart's car lacked key safety features: experts

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kevin Hart's car was missing important safety features that could have averted many of the injuries he suffered in the car accident earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:10 IST

Shah Rukh Khan refutes reports claiming signing of films

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Refuting media reports doing rounds "behind his back" that he has signed some movies, Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday said that he is not aware as to when he "surreptitiously" signed so many films.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:49 IST

PM Modi hails celebrities' encouraging messages for ISRO

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked Bollywood celebrities who stood by and lauded Indian Space Research Organisation's efforts after the space agency's Moon Mission Chandrayan-2 failed to make a soft landing on the Lunar surface.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 07:03 IST

Post Malone remembers Mac Miller, calls him 'genuine human being'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): American rapper Post Malone recently released his third album 'Hollywood's Bleeding' and couldn't help but recall one fellow rapper who he has looked up to throughout his career, who is none other than Mac Miller.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:27 IST

Oscars: Nepal selects 'Bulbul' for International Feature Film category

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Nepal has selected 'Bulbul' as its entry for the Oscars' International Feature Film category at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:01 IST

Kristen Stewart feels Robert Pattinson is the 'only guy' who...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Even years after their break up, actor Kristen Stewart has no hard feelings for her ex Robert Pattinson and feels that he is the "only guy" who could play the role of Batman.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:30 IST

'Joker' wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' took home the Golden Lion Award at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, from a jury headed by Argentine auteur Lucrecia Martel.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:00 IST

Tiffany Haddish reveals Kevin Hart is 'already walking' after...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is on the road to recovery after a car crash on Sunday that left him with major back injuries for which he also underwent surgery.

Read More
iocl