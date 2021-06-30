'Gilmore Girls' star Kelly Bishop joins 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' season 4

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' has enlisted another 'Gilmore Girls' star for its upcoming season. Veteran actor Kelly Bishop has joined the cast of the hit series' fourth season.

As per Variety, Bishop will appear in season four of the critically-acclaimed Amazon series in a guest-starring role, though the exact nature of what that part will be is being kept under wraps.

The role reunites Bishop with 'Maisel' team Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, who all previously worked together on 'Gilmore Girls' as well as the short-lived sitcom 'Bunheads'.

Bishop is now the second 'Gilmore Girls' alum to join season four, with actor Milo Ventimiglia also set to appear in a guest role.

Production is currently underway on the new season in New York City. 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' was created by Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Daniel Palladino.



Rachel Brosnahan stars as the titular Mrs Maisel, with the show also featuring Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch.

The Amazon series has so far won 20 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, including wins at both awards shows for best comedy series. Borstein has twice won the Emmy for best-supporting actress in a comedy, while Brosnahan, Lynch, Shalhoub, and guest star Luke Kirby have also picked up statuettes for the series.

Bishop is widely known for her role as family matriarch Emily Gilmore in 'Gilmore Girls', a role she reprised in the Netflix series 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' in 2016.

She is also known for her role in the beloved film 'Dirty Dancing'. Bishop is a Tony Award winner as well, having won the award for best featured actress in a musical for her role in 'A Chorus Line'.

The fourth season of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' will pick up shortly after the end of season three, where rising stand-up comic Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) suffered a professional setback when a pop singer's manager dropped her as the opening act on his tour.

A premiere date for season four has not yet been revealed yet. (ANI)

