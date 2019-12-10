Goa has become home for arts: Director, Serendipity Arts festival

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Director of Arts Festival">Serendipity Arts Festival, Smriti Rajgarhia on Tuesday said that "Goa has become home for arts" and that Goa is inching towards becoming the biggest art hubs in the world.

Speaking to ANI, days before the annual festival, Rajgarhia said, "Goa has become home for the arts and we are very happy that Goa has become home for the arts. We want to put Panaji on the global map. We want to be the biggest art hub in the world and I think we are inching towards that."

The 4th edition of the Arts Festival">Serendipity Arts Festival will commence from December 15 in Panaji where over 1500 Indian as well as international artists will participate.

The 8-day-long event which will end on December 22 will include over 100 dynamic projects showcasing dance and dramatic performances, art workshops and exhibitions. (ANI)