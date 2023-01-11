Golden Globe: Jr NTR says 'Naatu Naatu will forever stay close' to his heart

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): The year 2023 started on a great note for Indians as SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' registered a remarkable victory at the 80th edition of Golden Globe Awards.

The film's 'Naatu Naatu' track won a Golden Globe trophy in the Best Original Song category.

'Naatu Naatu', composed by music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, is picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who are seen dancing their hearts out.

After the win, Jr NTR took to Instagram and praised Keeravaani.

"Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnQmAC9PP8l/?hl=en

Jr NTR added, "I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... #mmkeeravaani #rrrmovie."

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the pan-India film 'RRR' follows a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s.

Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn were also a part of the film, which was released in 2022. (ANI)