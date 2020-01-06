Golden Globes 2020: Dropping a major angelic moment, Billy Porter slays the white-feathered outfit

Washington D.C. [US], Jan 6 (ANI): Hollywood's most glitzy Golden Globes 2020 gala is set to bestow accolades on artists recognising their excellent contributions in films and television, and it is also a big draw for viewers to see their favourite celebrities donning tuxes and gowns to dazzle the red carpet.

To begin with, American singer-performer, Billy Porter, dropped the major angelic moment when he arrived on the red carpet in a white suit connecting with a dramatic full feathery train



Porter is nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama for his role in Pose.

Porter, who is known for his bold style, complete his look with a squared mini sling bag in all smiles.

The singer documented his unusually attractive outfit from the red carpet on his Instagram stories.



The 77th edition of the celebrity-packed event is being held on Sunday in Beverly Hills.

This year, the British-comedian Ricky Gervais returns for a record of fifth-time to host the champagne-socked ceremony.

The 2020 Golden Globes have two frontrunners from the streaming platform Netflix to experience the taste of success, in the category of best drama- 'The Irishman' and ' Marriage Story' (ANI)

