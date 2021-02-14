Golden Globes presenters asked to appear in person for telecast amid pandemic

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Presenters for the upcoming 78th Golden Globe Awards have been asked to appear in person on the show's bicoastal stages amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC had earlier announced that the award show would broadcast live from both costs, with actor Tina Fey from New York's Rainbow Room at the top of Rockefeller Center and actor Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton, plans were not revealed for how presenters and nominees would appear.

As per Variety, new details surrounding how the show would go forward have come to light. The Globe producers have asked presenters to appear in person at the Rainbow Room or Beverly Hilton.



Producers have assured invited presenters that strict COVID-19 protocols will be put in place. Meanwhile, nominees are expected to appear remotely. The Emmys, one of the first major award shows held following the onset of the pandemic, featured most of its presenters in person at Staples Center.

The Golden Globes will air live on February 28 on NBC. It was originally scheduled for its traditional early January date but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the major category nominees on February 3 live on NBC's 'Today' show. Netflix received 42 nominations across film and television. 'Mank' received six nods on the film side while 'The Crown' topped TV with six nominations as well.

Fey and Poehler, who are set to host this year's Golden Globes, last hosted the awards show together in 2015. The upcoming ceremony marks their second Golden Globes' hosting collaboration.

Last year's 77th Golden Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, averaged 19.2 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched network telecasts of 2020. (ANI)

