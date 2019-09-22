Google Doodle paying tribute to first woman mountaineer Junko Tabei
Google honours mountaineer Junko Tabei with doodle on her 80th birthday

Google honours mountaineer Junko Tabei with doodle on her 80th birthday

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 04:34 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 22 (ANI): Google on Sunday honoured Junko Tabei, the first Japanese woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest, on her 80th birthday with a cool animated doodle.
She is also the first woman to ascend all Seven Summits by climbing the highest peak on every continent.
The doodle depicts a graph along with seven ice-capped mountains which symbolise all the "seven summits"--the highest peaks such as Everest, Aconcagua, Denali, Kilimanjaro, Vinson, Elbrus, Puncak Jaya, on each continent that was climbed by Tabei.
Apart from the mountains, the doodle also shows a moving animated cartoon representing Tabei.
Google in its notes stated that Tabei kept her passion and dream to scale new heights alive even while battling with peritoneal cancer in 2012.
Born on September 22 in 1939, Tabei was raised in Miharu, a small town in Japan's Fukushima Prefecture. She explored the joy of climbing at the age of 10 during a class trip to Mount Nasu. Though she was the first woman to reach the summit of Mt. Everest, Tabei once said she preferred to be remembered as the 36th person to climb the world's highest mountain peak.
She died in a hospital in Kawagoe on 20 October 2016. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 03:43 IST

