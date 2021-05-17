Gordon Ramsay set to host new cooking competition series 'Next Level Chef'

Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will soon be headlining yet another cooking series at Fox titled 'Next Level Chef', which was announced on Monday by the network.

According to Variety, the new show will follow Ramsay and co-mentors Nyesha Arrington and Gino D'Acampo as they recruit a group of talented cooks, take them under their wings and see who becomes the next superstar of the food world.

Ramsay has designed a culinary gauntlet set on an unparalleled stage, a tower over three stories high with each floor containing a different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment.

Contestants will include line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners, and more as they compete for a USD 250,000 prize.

"'Next Level Chef' is a unique format that could only come from the delightfully brilliant culinary mind of Gordon Ramsay," said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment.



He continued, "We could not be happier to bring Gordon, Nyesha and Gino competing together on what is a new and innovative way into a cooking competition series."

Talking about the show, Ramsay said, "This is the next evolution in cooking competitions. It's big and it's bold, and I can't wait for people to see it."

The Emmy-nominated television personality and chef had started at the bottom of the cuisine food chain, washing dishes at a local takeout restaurant before rising far and above the kitchen hierarchy.

The project has been developed by Ramsay's multimedia production banner, Studio Ramsay, with a team lead by the creative director of development, Fernando De Jesus.

The upcoming 2021-2022 season series will be produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay. Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon are serving as executive producers.

As per Variety, Ramsay is the only culinary talent on air in the United States with four primetime national network shows, hosting and executive producing, 'Hell's Kitchen', 'Masterchef', 'Masterchef Junior', 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' and 'Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip'. (ANI)

