Gordon Ramsay's 'Hell's Kitchen' gets renewed for two more seasons

Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): Gordon Ramsay's hit culinary competition series 'Hell's Kitchen' has been renewed by Fox for its 21st and 22nd seasons.

According to Deadline, the renewal is not a surprise given the show's stellar ratings. Last season, 'Hell's Kitchen' was the No. 1 cooking show on television among Adults 18-49, and its total multiplatform audience was up 8 per cent from S19, up 48 per cent in streaming audience.

'Hell's Kitchen' also delivered its most streamed cycles yet, amassing 1.9 million P2 Plus streaming (Hulu + Fox Now) for S19 and S20 to date.



In the show, aspiring chefs are put through an intense culinary academy, and the irascible Ramsay, to prove they have the endurance and skill to compete in the competition each week, until one comes out on top.

At stake is a grand prize, including chef positions at some of Ramsay's most famous restaurants, and the title of 'Hell's Kitchen' winner.

"Hell's Kitchen is a flagship series for us, and has been a fan-favorite since it first premiered," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment.

He added, "In fact, it's the show that first brought Gordon Ramsay to Fox, essentially serving as the launchpad for our long-standing relationship with him. We'd like to thank Gordon, our producing partners ITV and A. Smith & Co. and the entire crew of this seminal series. We couldn't be happier to have all of these cooks in the kitchen for its 21st and 22nd seasons."

'Hell's Kitchen' is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith and Co. Productions. Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers, as per Variety. (ANI)

