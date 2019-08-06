'Gossip Girl' creators reveal more details about reboot

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Rise and shine, Upper East Siders! The makers of 'Gossip Girl' revealed some more details about the upcoming reboot of the insanely popular American series, which might leave you wanting for more.

When the reboot of the original CW series will hit HBO Max next year, it may look different, but it will take place in the same universe, co-creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage told Us Weekly.

Given the new update, there seems to be an opportunity for the original cast to return, if not for a full-length role, for a cameo. Schwartz and Savage told the outlet that the reboot will be set in the same world. The episodes will somehow find a way to tie the original with the reboot.

"It's the same world. As we get closer, we can kind of roll out details of what exactly is going to be the same and tie us to the original show," Schwartz told Us Weekly at the Television Critics' Association's summer press tour day for 'Nancy Drew'.

"At the end of the first season we jumped five years ahead and Gossip Girl was back, so it was kind of set up that this is an eternal presence that would reinsert at least at some point," Savage added.

Given that the makers want to connect the two eras, it opens the door for the iconic cast to make an appearance in the new show.

The creators also revealed that they did reach out to the original cast to tell them about the reboot, but have not heard back yet about whether any want to appear in it.

"It'd be very weird to have a full series living between act four and act five," Savage told reporters after the panel, referencing the time jump in the final season.

"But now that that time has passed, we saw what path everyone in our original group were on. So, it could be a lot of fun to bring that into the new show in some way," he added.

"I think we're excited to tell a different version of the story and different levels of restrictions," Schwartz said.

"It won't be button-pushing just for the sake of just being able to do it. Maybe a couple 's-ts' we'll throw in there, just because we can. You never want to do something just because. Luckily, we're now airing post-Euphoria, so anything we do is tame by comparison," he added.

The original hit CW teen drama aired from 2007-2012 and starred actors Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and more. Kristen Bell served as the voice of 'Gossip Girl', the narrator of the series.

HBO Max is all set to launch in the spring of 2020 and will be the exclusive home of 'Friends', 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air', 'Pretty Little Liars' and more. (ANI)

