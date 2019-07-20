Poster of 'Game of Thrones' (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of 'Game of Thrones' (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'GoT' cast addresses backlash received by final season

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:23 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Two months after the final episode of 'Game of Thrones' was aired on television, the star cast of the HBO series finally came together to answer questions about the criticism that the last season was subjected to.
During one of the events of the on-going San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, cast of 'GoT', including Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Conleth Hill (Varys), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), and Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos), came together to interact with fans, People reported.
After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the show concluded earlier this year with its eighth and last season.
While it was mostly a pleasant and seamless run, the last season of the show received a mixed reaction from the fans.
Many disappointed fans even started a petition urging the makers to remake the last season of the series "with competent writers". The petition managed to garner more than one million signatures.
Reacting to criticism, Coster-Waldau said: "It was a surprising level...the absurdity of the online petition. Every season we had huge controversies. From Ned Stark being killed and then there was the Red Wedding. So obviously when it comes to the end it's gonna piss you off no matter what because it's the end."
Hill, whose character Varys was burnt to ashes in the fifth episode of the final season, said he took the backlash "very personally."
"For the record, I loved all my years on Game of Thrones. I started when I was 15. It was a life-changing experience. The one thing it was about was the futility of conflict and pointlessness of war," Hill asserted.
While almost every season of the fantasy show sparked some or the other controversy, it was the last season that disappointed a considerable amount of fans.
It all started when numerous fans complained that the third episode of the latest season was 'too' dark and they could not see half of the things that were happening.
The makers were still reeling under the criticism about the episode when a coffee cup made a special appearance in Winterfell in Episode 4 titled 'The Last of the Starks'.
Some social media users took this mistake as an opportunity and unleashed a flurry memes, while others slammed the makers for being careless.
As if the coffee cut wasn't enough, it was followed by a plastic water bottle. Weeks after the hawk-eyed 'GoT' fans pointed out the forgotten coffee cup, a couple of plastic water bottles were spotted in the concluding episode titled 'The Iron Throne'.
Shortly after the episode was aired on HBO, eagle-eyed fans flooded the social media expressing their disappointment. (ANI)

