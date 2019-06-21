'Game of Thrones' poster, Image courtesy: Instagram
'Game of Thrones' poster, Image courtesy: Instagram

'GoT' director reveals a battle that would've made fans happy but was never shot

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 09:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): After an eight-year-long journey, the HBO show 'Game of Thrones' left behind an undeniable legacy as one of the most popular series. From months of anticipation and excitement to being shocked and sad with unexpected deaths, the show gave its fans a world full of imagination.
And while it's been weeks since the show concluded, everyone is still reeling over a lot of things that happened in the last season and the discussions surrounding the series don't seem to end.
During an interview with the Filmmaker Toolkit, as cited by E! News, director Miguel Sapochnik, the man who helmed season eight's episode three titled 'The Long Night', the very big and dark, White Walker battle episode, said there was a big scene that would've delighted fans but was never shot.
"It was a much bigger sequence than we shot. And there were many things that happened that people would've been so happy to have happen, attacks of direwolves, crazy stuff," he said.
"At some point you're like, 50 direwolves attacking an undead dragon does not a good movie make," he added.
Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) Ghost was the only direwolf seen at the battle. But imagine if Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) had done his thing and gotten a bunch of direwolves there to save the day.
The other direwolf that was there was Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) wolf Nymeria. Her direwolf assembled a pack of her own when she popped up in season seven.
"Dave and Dan were heading towards the finish line and they were unrelenting in what they expected of us. Then their mantra to us is, 'It's going to kill us, but it's going to be great.' And we were like, 'No, no, it's actually going to kill us if we don't stop,'" Sapochnik said speaking of the cuts.
"They were completely ruthless when it came to that kind of thing of, 'No, we want this, we want this.' And at the same time, there were moments of realization that we physically can't do some of these things and other things we can," he added.
This dragon and direwolf battle was never shot, but 'GoT' did film a scene that was cut that would have changed a lot of things in season eight. Actor Lena Headey revealed the show shot a scene for season seven that featured her character Cersei Lannister having a miscarriage. She said it was a "traumatic" scene and a "great moment for Cersei."
"I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would've served her differently," Headey said.
Cersei's pregnancy was a big question mark throughout the last season. Now that the show is over, fans may get to know about other what could've been moments, which were never shot or aired.
After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the final season of the show concluded with its last episode aired on May 19. (ANI)

