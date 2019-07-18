Poster of 'Game of Thrones', Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of 'Game of Thrones', Image courtesy: Instagram

'GoT' showrunners, some cast members will no longer attend Comic-Con

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:46 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Winter is still coming to Hall H at Comic-Con, but some of the Westeros citizens will no longer be attending the event.
'Game of Thrones' showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, along with some beloved stars of the HBO series have cancelled their scheduled appearances at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.
"The #GoTSDCC panel taking place Friday, 7/19 at 5:30PM in Hall H will now consist of panelists @Maisie_Williams, @RaleighRitchie, @nikolajcw, @isaac_h_wright, @johnbradleywest, @liamcunningham1 and Conleth Hill," the show's official Twitter handle tweeted.

Actors Iain Glen, who played the role of Jorah Mormont, and Nathalie Emmanuel, who portrayed the role of Missandei of Naath, director Miguel Sapochnik, and dual writer-producers Benioff and Weiss are no longer attending Comic-Con, HBO revealed in a revised panel line-up on Wednesday.
HBO attributed the absences of the showrunners and cast members to production and schedule conflicts, reported Variety.
The actors who will now participate in a panel discussion include Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Conleth Hill (Varys), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).
For its eighth and final season, the insanely popular show received a record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, not exactly reflecting critics' and fans' reaction to the season.
Benioff and Weiss both received nominations for writing 'The Iron Throne' (the series finale), and Sapochnik earned a nomination for his direction on 'The Long Night', which portrayed the battle at Winterfell.
The 'Game of Thrones' Comic-Con panel is on Friday at 5 p.m. PT.
Comic-Con panels typically include a conversation with the cast followed by questions from the audience, which could get really interesting after the reception to the season eight, which wasn't exactly the warmest. The last season of the show sparked a lot of controversies.
While the first few seasons followed the plotline of George RR Martin's novels titled 'A Song of Ice and Fire', the sixth, seventh and eighth gradually drifted from the original storyline of the books. Many fans feel that this is where the problem lies. Others claimed that Benioff and Weiss were too busy with their next project 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' and hence failed to do justice with the show's plotline.
Every episode of the show's final season has sparked controversy with fans venting out their disappointment and anger on the internet with some choosing hilarious memes to express their opinion.
It all started when numerous fans complained that the third episode of the latest season was 'too' dark and they could not see half of the things that were happening.
The makers were still reeling under the criticism about the episode when a Starbucks cup made a special appearance in Winterfell in episode 4 titled 'The Last of the Starks'. Some social media users took this mistake as an opportunity and unleashed a number of memes, while others slammed the makers for being careless.
The final season also came under fire for its treatment of female characters. Industry veterans and critics alike slammed the show for its handling of Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen. Many celebrities including Megan Ellison, Yvette Nicole Browne, Minnie Driver, and Leslie Jones were among those disappointed with the Mother of Dragons' arc.
The show's conclusion left fans with many unanswered questions. Maybe some of those unanswered questions will be answered during the Comic-Con. The final season of the show concluded with its last episode aired on May 19. (ANI)

