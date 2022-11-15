"Got some serious burns," says Jay Leno after being injured in garage fire

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): Veteran American television host and comedian Jay Leno has been hospitalised as he has suffered severe burns following a gasoline fire that broke out in his Los Angeles garage.

In a statement provided to Deadline, Leno said, "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

According to TMZ, on Sunday, the former 'Tonight Show host' was in his garage when one of his cars suddenly burst into flames. He was reportedly taken to Grossman Burn Center with "serious burns" to his face.



People magazine had reported Leno had a "serious health emergency" after he missed an appearance at a Forum 2022 financial conference Sunday night in Las Vegas.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," according to an email obtained by the outlet.

Leno hosted 'The Tonight Show' from 1992-2009 when he was replaced by Conan O'Brien, a deal that had been in the works for five years, and Leno moved to 10 pm with 'The Jay Leno Show'.

Both programs suffered from lousy ratings, resulting in NBC's infamous decision to reinstate Leno as "The Tonight Show" host which he then continued till 2014.

As per Deadline, he currently hosts the CNBC series Jay Leno's Garage, which has run for seven seasons. The most recent episode featured President Joe Biden. (ANI)

