Grammy museum set to reopen in May with three new major exhibits

Washington [US], April 28 (ANI): After longer than a year of being shut because of the pandemic, the Grammy Gallery is making its way to the public with three new major exhibits starting May 21.

According to Variety, 'Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out' will be visible through fall 2021, 'Y Para Siempre... Marco Antonio Solis' will be open through spring 2022 and the recently reported 'Motown: The Sound Of Youthful America' will be in plain view through the following winter. The gallery additionally declared that its 'This Is Nat Lord Cole' exhibit will be extended through the fall.

On May 13, the museum will celebrate its reopening with a virtual members-only event featuring a recently-recorded interview and performance with Brandi Carlile and a first look inside the new exhibits.



During the main period of returning, the exhibition hall will stick to Los Angeles District's rules and limit the ability to maintain social distancing. To ensure a safe experience, the museum will offer advanced time-entry online ticketing and increase sanitation measures as well as require masks and a mandatory temperature check upon entry.

Moreover, first responders, healthcare workers and essential workers will receive free admission this June.

"We're thrilled that the day has come that we can reopen our doors and welcome our community back to the Grammy Museum, including free admission to first responders, healthcare and essential workers through June 2021 to show our deepest gratitude," said Grammy Museum president Michael Sticka in a statement.

"We have a wide range of new exhibits for visitors to experience, and I'm proud of our hard-working team who has made sure the museum is safe and enjoyable for all," added Sticka. (ANI)

