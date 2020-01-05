Greta Thunberg goes tongue-in-cheek on Twitter

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): Climate Change activist Greta Thunberg seems to be getting quite good at using Twitter as a platform for her own unique brand of tongue-in-cheek humour.

The Times Magazine person of the year just recently changed her Twitter profile name to 'Sharon' in response to a goof-up by a celebrity on a BBC game show.

According to the New York Post, the Twitter buzz got kicked off when British actress Amanda Henderson was shown a picture of Thunberg during the Celebrity Mastermind game show and was asked to guess her name. The actress was totally oblivious to the young activist who graced the Times Magazine cover and took a shot in the dark by guessing the name as 'Sharon.'

The clip of the clueless actress has been viewed almost 7.5 million times on Twitter.

A user by the name @WolfWhoWanders tweeted, "Our climate change global superstar will always be Sharon Thunberg to me from now on."

To everyone's surprise, Greta paid heed to her fans and changed her account name to "Sharon," to which @SaminSaad responded by commenting

"Greta Thunberg is even more of a hero after changing her Twitter profile name to Sharon."

However, as of now, Thunberg has switched back to her original name for her 3.9 million followers strong Twitter account.

It's not the only instance when Thunberg has played around with her Twitter profile to hit back at the negativity hurled at her.

When Donald Trump told the 17-year-old to "work on her anger management problem; then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend," she sarcastically responded by editing her profile description to "a teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend." (ANI)