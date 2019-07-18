Slade Smiley and Gretchen Rossi along with their newborn Skylar Gray Smiley (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Slade Smiley and Gretchen Rossi along with their newborn Skylar Gray Smiley (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Gretchen Rossi shares adorable pictures of newborn daughter Skylar

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:46 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor Gretchen Rossi shared a series of adorable pictures of her newborn baby Skylar Gray Smiley whom she shares with Slade Smiley.
The pictures that were posted on Instagram seem to be from the hospital and were shared just a week after the birth of the little bundle of joy.
"And then there were 3. Thank you to the good Lord above for the most precious gift we have ever been given! Our perfect little miracle! Introducing our precious baby girl SKYLAR GRAY SMILEY!! We took some time off social media to just bond and be with our little angel! My recovery has been really tough (headed back to the doctors now to check if I popped a stitch )."
Continuing, she said, "This has been the most difficult thing I have ever done yet the most amazing, rewarding, incredible experience of my life! I cry every five seconds it seems, either from pain, hormones, or just pure bliss looking into her sweet little eyes! Breastfeeding 24/7 as well, but she has latched on well.... thank God! Of course, we have a million more pictures to post and I'm sorry in advance! (Proud new parents ) I will also start posting on my stories all the fun we have had this past week getting to bond and know her. She is one week old today and these pics were about 2 hours after she was born last Wed July 10th at 10:57 am by c-section."
"She was 7lbs 1oz and 20 inches long! Thank you to all of you who have been patient and understanding as I took my time to recover and bond with her. Love you all so much for your support and love for the 3 of us!" she added.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

And then there were 3 ?????????? ————————————————————————-Thank you to the good Lord above for the most precious gift we have ever been given! Our perfect little miracle! ???? ————————————————————————-Introducing our precious baby girl SKYLAR GRAY SMILEY!! @skylargray777 ————————————————————————-We took some time off social media to just bond and be with our little angel! My recovery has been really tough (headed back to the doctors now to check if I popped a stitch ??) This has been the most difficult thing I have ever done yet the most amazing, rewarding, incredible experience of my life! I cry every five seconds it seems, either from pain, hormones, or just puré bliss looking into her sweet little eyes! Breastfeeding 24/7 as well, but she has latched on well.... thank God! ————————————————————————-Of course we have a million more pictures to post and I'm sorry in advance! (Proud new parents ??) I will also start posting on my stories all the fun we have had this past week getting to bond and know her. She is one week old today and these pics were about 2 hours after she was born last Wed July 10th at 10:57am by c-section ???? She was 7lbs 1oz and 20 inches long! ————————————————————————-Thank you to all of you who have been patient and understanding as I took my time to recover and bond with her. Love you all so much for your support and love for the 3 of us! #newborn #IVF #firstpics #SkylarGray

A post shared by Gretchen Christine Rossi (@gretchenrossi) on Jul 17, 2019 at 12:50pm PDT


Skylar is the first child for Rossi and longtime partner Smiley. The couple went through multiple rounds of in vitro fertilization and a vasectomy reversal. Smiley is also dad to sons Gavin and Grayson from previous relationships. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:45 IST

