Guru Randhawa to perform at premiere night of 'Jio Wonderland' winter carnival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Singer Guru Randhawa will perform at the premiere night of the upcoming winter carnival -- Jio Wonderland -- which will be held on December 26 at JioWorld Garden here.

The premiere night, which is a preview of the three-day-long carnival, will also witness the installation of India's largest sustainable Christmas tree, a cartoon mascot parade and a drone show for the tiny ones.

The Christmas tree, which will be 100-feet high will be crafted using recyclable materials.

Following the grand opening, the three-day-long carnival will host choreographed stage events including a scientific magic show by Las Vegas-based illusionist Tito and a miming act 'Mime It Monkeys.'

The family extravaganza will have an exquisite flea market, street-food stalls and Bavarian VIP lounge for the adults.

Other major attractions of the carnival include exhilarating rides, gaming zone, science zone, and an art zone.

The gates for the premiere night will open from 5 in the evening on December 26. The carnival will commence from 12 noon to 10 pm till December 29. (ANI)

