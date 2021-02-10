Guy Pearce joins Kate Winslet in HBO series 'Mare of Easttown'

Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): Actor Guy Pearce has been roped in to star opposite Kate Winslet in the upcoming HBO miniseries titled 'Mare of Easttown'.

The duo has shared screen space in the American drama miniseries 'Mildred Pierce', for which both the actors won Emmy awards in 2011. The five-part adaptation had in total garnered 21 nominations and took home five awards, reported Variety.

Pearce has replaced 'The Crown' actor Ben Miles' for the role of Richard Ryan in 'Mare of Easttown'. Miles left the upcoming miniseries over a year ago due to scheduling conflicts. Pearce will co-star alongside Winslet, who plays Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective whose life crumbles around her as she investigates a local murder.

Meanwhile, Pearce will play the character of Ryan, a visiting creative writing professor who wrote a National Book Award-winning novel 25 years ago, but has not lived up to his early potential.

'Mare of Easttown' will prominently focus on family and community. Winslet, apart from starring, will also be serving as one of the show's executive producers.



The upcoming series is a co-production between HBO and Wiip, the CAA-backed independent studio headed by Paul Lee. Brad Ingelsby created the show and is writing all episodes in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Alongside Ingelsby are executive producer Gavin O'Connor and fellow executive producer and director Craig Zobel. Lee and Mark Roybal will be serving as executive producers for Wiip, while Gordon Gray is executive producing via Mayhem Pictures.

Other previously announced cast members of the forthcoming limited series include Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett, and Neal Huff.

Pearce's most recent TV credits include starring in 'Jack Irish', 'A Christmas Carol', and serving as a main cast member on the British supernatural Netflix series 'The Innocents'.

He is also widely known for his leading roles in 'L.A. Confidential', 'Memento' and 'The Hurt Locker', among others. His next project is the upcoming Stefano Sollima film 'Without Remorse', based on the Tom Clancy thriller of the same name. It is set to be released on April 30 on Amazon Prime. (ANI)

