Gwen Stefani to take home 2019 People's Choice Fashion Icon Award

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani is on her way to becoming the new Fashion Icon! The 'Hollaback Girl' crooner is set to be bestowed with the 2019 People's Choice Fashion Icon Award.
While she has earned a total of three Grammys, Stefani is a known name in the lifestyle biz too as she has created a number of brands including the fashion label L.A.M.B., its sister line Harajuku Lovers, the eyewear line gx by Gwen Stefani and Harajuku Mini for Target.
"It's an incredible honor to receive this year's Fashion Icon Award at E!'s People's Choice Awards," The Hollywood Reporter quoted her as saying in a statement.
"As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality," she added.
Being one of the first artists to step her foot in the fashion world from music, Stefani's brands have earned more than USD 1 billion in retail sales.
"Gwen Stefani is a global music artist, whose unique signature style and individuality has transcended time," said E!'s news, live events and lifestyle digital general manager Jen Neal.
"She has effortlessly evolved her success in music to fashion design launching numerous popular lifestyle brands, and for all of her many accomplishments," Neal expressed.
The 2018 award was taken home by singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham.
The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on November 10. (ANI)

