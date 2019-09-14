Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop faces criticism over social media post

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 03:43 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): While things are pretty sorted on the personal front for actor Gwyneth Paltrow her lifestyle brand Goop facing troubles once again.
She faced backlash after Goop shared a snapshot featuring an undressed blonde woman with her back turned to the camera on its Instagram account.
Fans and followers spared no time in questioning about her identity and pinpointing the lady's rib cage.
"Her rib cage is showing," one follower wrote. While another said, there's "nothing appealing about her back."
"Such a superficial idealised image," wrote someone else. Agreeing with the comment, another person wrote, "Goop, you get this wrong so often. Your insta posts are millennial white girls and now this unrealistic body image. For claiming to be about empowering women you need a reality check."
Many of the followers of the page also asked if the picture was actually of the actor, in the comment section.
"Is this Gwyneth?" asked a fan. "It's Gwyneth!" said a convinced follower.
However, the lifestyle brand didn't clear the air about who is featured in the post which promoted an article written by Intuitive Energy Healer Dana Childs.
"We lie to ourselves for good and bad reasons, self-protection or self-sabotage (which are often one and the same). But why? Link in bio for Dana Childs Intuitive full explanation on why listening to your body is the best thing you can do to rid yourself of your own biases," it said.
Earlier in July during Goop's first wellness submit, fans had criticised her and the lifestyle brand for the overpriced tickets reported Fox News.
People paid around $8,000 as an entry fee where they didn't even have an opportunity to see the actor's face, claimed the attendees.
"[Paltrow] had a ton of security... She was unapproachable. She did the minimum -- a few fireside chats with Twiggy and Penelope Cruz, then she put on her Birkenstocks and snuck out... I was a huge fan of Gwyneth; now I feel like I have lost my faith in God," a source told Page Six. (ANI)

