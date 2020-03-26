'Haan ghar me rahega desh' Prasoon Joshi pens poem in support of COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Lyricist and chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi has penned a poem expressing his solidarity to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The lyricist recently took to his Twitter handle to share a video where he is seen reciting the poem.

"Haan ghar me rahega desh..haan ghr me rhega desh," he began to recite.

In the shared poem, Joshi is taking his efforts to urge all Indians to maintain resilience and never lose belief and confidence.

"Chalo mann ko dein aadesh..Haan ghar mein rahega desh," he continued.

Joshi further stressed that every individual should adhere to all the instructions and measures suggested by the medical experts and the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday surged to 694 in the country, including 633 active cases. (ANI)

