Tony Awards
'Hadestown: The Myth' hog limelight at Tony Awards 2019

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 10 (ANI): The winners of the Tony Awards 2019 were announced in New York on Sunday.
The ceremony, which took place at Radio City Music Hall, saw Who's Who of the industry dressed in their best. James Corden served as the host of the show after a long time, reported People.
Tony Awards or the Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre are one of the most prestigious award ceremonies held to recognise and reward par excellence performances in the live theatre.
'Hadestown: The Myth' got eight awards in all including the best new musical award, while 'The Ferryman' won the award for the best new play.
The 'Glee Project's' actor Ali Stroker made history as the first wheelchair-using performer to win the award. She won the award for the best actress in a featured role in a musical for Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!.
Other major highlights of the awards included Elaine May who won her first big award for acting at 87. She won the best leading actress award for her role in the play -- 'The Waverly Gallery'.
The nominations were announced in early May.
Here is a complete list of winners, as reported by People.
--Best New Musical
'Ain't too proud--the life and times of the temptations'
'Beetlejuice'
'Hadestown'
'The Prom'
'Tootsie'
--Best new play
'Choir Boy'
'Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus'
'Ink'
'The ferryman'
'What the Constitution Means To Me'
--Best Revival of a Musical
'Kiss me, Kate'
'Oklahoma!'
--Best Revival of a Play
'All My Sons'
'Burn This'
'The Boys in the Band'
'The Waverly Gallery'
'Torch Song'
(ANI)

