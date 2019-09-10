Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld being eyed to play Kate Bishop in Marvel's 'Hawkeye'

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Makers of 'Hawkeye' seem to have found the right actor for the role of Kate Bishop as Hailee Steinfeld is being eyed for the role.
The Disney+ series will star her opposite Jeremy Renner, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.
Kate Bishop, the fictional superheroine is trained by Clint Barton (Renner) to fight against crime with the help of a bow and arrow. Both are members of the group called 'Young Avengers'.
The famous Marvel comics featured Kate Bishop in 2005's Young Avengers No. 1 and was created by Wonder Woman screenwriter Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung.
The character went on to star in the 2012 Hawkeye comic book, which saw her train under Barton.
Meanwhile, Steinfeld, who has earned an Oscar nomination for the 2010 film 'True Grit', is already starring in a series for streaming service Apple.
This wouldn't be Steinfeld's first entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has lent her voice to Spider-Gwen in the Oscar-winning animated film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'.
'Hawkeye' is expected to stream in fall 2021, and is among multiple Disney+ series in the works at Marvel Studios. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:28 IST

Here's what scares scary 'It' clown, Bill Skarsgard

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Bill Skarsgard terrified audiences with his role as the tormenting clown Pennywise in the two 'It' films but what scares the actor is the 2016 film 'The Wailing'!

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:05 IST

Chrissy Teigen reacts on Donald Trump's 'filthy-mouthed wife' comment

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): American Model Chrissy Teigen had a befitting reply for President Donald Trump who addressed her husband John Legend as "boring musician" and called her his "filthy-mouthed wife".

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 04:34 IST

Here's when Ariana, Lana, Miley's track from 'Charlie's Angels'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): After piquing the curiosity of fans with cryptic posts earlier in June, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey have finally revealed the release date of their collaborative song in 'Charlie's Angels' reboot which will be out on September 13.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 04:34 IST

'Intimacy' is Jake Gyllenhaal's best form of self-care

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): While self-care is generally associated with females, 'Spider-Man' actor Jake Gyllenhaal believes that it's equally important for everyone and also opened up about his preferred self-care ritual- Intimacy!

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:19 IST

Matt Damon discusses his character in 'Ford v Ferrari'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10: Matt Damon talked about "passion" that pushes him and his character in the upcoming film 'Ford v Ferrari' ahead.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:14 IST

Fans injured at Lil Wayne's concert following false gunfire reports

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): American rapper Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans on Saturday witnessed a stampede with a number of fans getting injured.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 01:15 IST

#WeWantAnnoucementSRK trends on Twitter, fans ask Shah Rukh to...

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): After Shah Rukh Khan refuted media reports doing rounds that he has signed some new projects, fans are all over Twitter asking him to make new film announcements soon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:28 IST

Here's how Angelina Jolie is recalling her younger years

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): With four of her six children in their teenage years, American superstar Angelina Jolie is harkening back to her own younger days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:43 IST

Aamir back with Subhash Kapoor for 'Mogul'

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Here's good news for movie buffs! Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, will soon be seen hitting the silver screen with a new project.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:02 IST

Wendy Williams 'seeing' several men amid divorce with Kevin Hunter

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Television show host Wendy Williams who is currently fighting a divorce case from husband Kevin Hunter revealed that she's not 'seeing' one man, but several.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:48 IST

Cardi B lashes out at fans for criticising plastic surgery

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): American rapper lashed out at social media followers for throwing shade at people getting plastic surgery.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:44 IST

Ellen DeGeneres recalls her summer trip to UK

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): American television host Ellen DeGeneres who gave a surprise visit to the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during her summer trip to the UK, recalled meeting Prince Archie.

Read More
iocl