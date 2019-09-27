Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, Image courtesy: Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, Image courtesy: Instagram

Hailey Baldwin celebrates bachelorette party with Kendall Jenner, others

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:55 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Supermodel Hailey Baldwin, who is just a few days away from walking down the aisle with singer Justin Bieber, celebrated a fun bachelorette party with her girl gang and it looks like she had the time of her life.
Although Hailey and Justin tied the knot in a secret ceremony last year, the model and the singer are all set to say 'I do' once again, this time in front of friends and family in South Carolina.
Ahead of the nuptial, Hailey celebrated her bachelorette party in Los Angeles with her pals, including Kendall Jenner, Maeve Reilly, Kelia Moniz, and Natalie Manuel Lee.
The 22-year-old model also shared a glimpse of her herself from the bash on her Instagram Story.
Needless to say, Hailey looks stunning in a white strapless dress and soft curls.

"Kendall planned the night for Hailey. They had dinner at Ysabel followed by dancing at Delilah," a source told E! News of the celebration.
"A white Oh Polly strapless dress was delivered to Hailey's house in the early evening and her stylist came over to help her get ready. Kendall visited the Hustler store where she purchased lots of fun s-x toys, phallic straws, water bottles, candy necklaces, lingerie and a veil for Hailey to wear," the insider continued.
The source added, "Kendall was laughing hysterically as she walked through the store. She was having so much fun picking stuff out."
According to the insider, the group of friends headed out around 9 pm and "had a blast playing with all the toys and celebrating Hailey".
According to the source, she had a fun night with her girl pals and posed for a number of pictures. And we can't wait to see the photos from what sounds like the ultimate bachelorette party!
"They went wild eating the candy necklaces and sipping their drinks from the straws. There was lots of screaming and giggling," the source told the outlet.
"When Hailey saw everything she was dying laughing and got a big kick out of it all. It was the classic bachelorette party with all the fun props and silly toys. Hailey wasn't shy and got right to it playing with everything and posing for photos," the source added.
A second source told the outlet that Hailey and the girls arrived around 11:30 p.m. to Delilah and were in and out of the private back room and the main dining room.
"They made sure they had their own private area set up with drinks and were brought out dessert and appetizers. For a moment, Hailey was sitting with all her girlfriends at a table and was cheering drinks with a huge smile on her face," the insider shared.
"Maeve and Kendall were definitely her hype friends and were making sure it was all about her and that she was having a good time," the source added.
Wondering where was Justin amid the bash? According to a third insider, "Justin meanwhile, went to church at around 8."
Hailey and Justin reconciled their on-and-off relationship in May 2018 before announcing their engagement two months later. The couple secretly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September, last year. (ANI)

