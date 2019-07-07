Hailey Baldwin is all praise for Justin Bieber's mom

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Model Hailey Baldwin can't stop gushing over her mother-in-law Pattie Mallette, and her latest comment on Mallette's pictures is proof.

Mallette posted a series of selfies on Instagram on Friday from her stay in Canada.

"Summer love in Canada eh? #noplacelikehome" she had captioned the post.

Hailey was quick to comment on the post, and wrote, "How does my mother in law look 21???!!?". "The most beautiful!!!" This is not the first time the duo has showered love on each other.

In January this year, Mallette had shared a selfie of herself with Baldwin, who can be seen kissing the former. "What a gift!" she captioned the photo.

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018.

However, following the footsteps of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the couple is reportedly planning a second, larger wedding around the same time as their first anniversary to serve as a "celebration for family and friends," a source close to Bieber recently told People.

"Hailey is working with a planner," the source said, adding, "They are both excited."

