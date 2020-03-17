Hailey Baldwin reminisces old trip during self-quarantine

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Model Hailey Baldwin who is currently under self-quarantining couldn't help but reminisce about a beautiful trip she had recently and reminded herself to 'never take these experiences for granted.'

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to post multiple pictures from a trip she had with her husband-singer, Justin Bieber.



Along with the pictures, she wrote:" quarantining [?] but reminiscing on this beautiful trip.. reminding me to never take these experiences for granted and how grateful I am for such amazing memories. sending everyone love and good energy!! @keliamoniz"





The star has joined many others including Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus in practicing self-quarantine amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

