New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Model Hailey Baldwin who is currently under self-quarantining couldn't help but reminisce about a beautiful trip she had recently and reminded herself to 'never take these experiences for granted.'
The 23-year-old took to Instagram to post multiple pictures from a trip she had with her husband-singer, Justin Bieber.
Along with the pictures, she wrote:" quarantining [?] but reminiscing on this beautiful trip.. reminding me to never take these experiences for granted and how grateful I am for such amazing memories. sending everyone love and good energy!! @keliamoniz"
The star has joined many others including Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus in practicing self-quarantine amid the outbreak of coronavirus.
Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)
Hailey Baldwin reminisces old trip during self-quarantine
ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2020 14:20 IST
