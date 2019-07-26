Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi, Image courtesy: Instagram
Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi, Image courtesy: Instagram

Hailey Bieber gets 'baby fever' after looking at Kylie Jenner's photos of Stormi

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:21 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Supermodel Hailey Bieber is catching "baby fever" and it's all thanks to reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner!
On Thursday, the 21-year-old makeup mogul shared a few sweet stills and one video of her daughter Stormi Webster, who is 17 months old, on a recent outing with her father Travis Scott.
In the photos, Stormi showed off her sweet smile, big brown eyes, and adorable cheeks while in her dad's arms. Kylie also shared a heart-warming video that featured her little munchkin giggling and patting Scott's back as he played with her.
"We took our baby on an adventure yesterday. Ugh, I love this little girl so much," Kylie wrote on Instagram.
"Not only do I think she's the cutest thing in the world. She's got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul. P.S. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time," she added.
Kylie, however, wasn't the only one who thought Stormi was the sweetest, Hailey also couldn't resist gushing over the little one and revealed that the post made her want a baby of her own.
In a comment on the makeup mogul's Instagram, Hailey wrote, "Please stop giving me the most baby fever she's the sweetest."
Although Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber have previously said they're excited to be parents, they have both also made it clear that it won't be any time in the near future, reported People.
In the cover story for Vogue Arabia's December 2018 issue, as cited by People, the model revealed she and Bieber are looking forward to starting a family.
"I love kids, and I can't wait to have my own. I would say now that's a closer reality," Hailey told the outlet.
Still, Hailey stressed that she doesn't want to have kids "any time soon."
"I got to have a normal childhood and teenage years. I didn't start getting recognition on my own until I was around 19," she said of her upbringing.
"There are some 'normal' things I never did, like go to college, but I do think I was able to learn how to have a schedule, be on time, and be responsible, all because I started working at 17," she added.
Justin also echoed her thoughts on Instagram earlier this month and noted that while he's looking forward to it one day, parenthood isn't in his near future yet.
"Love dates with you baby. One day I'll be doing daddy-daughter dates not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while," the singer wrote, captioning a shot of himself and Hailey at Disneyland.
Like Hailey, Stormi's sweetness has also inspired Kylie and Travis to expand their family.
A source previously told People that the reality star is "very happy with her life" and looks forward to becoming a mother of two soon.
However last month, Kylie revealed to fans that it's been "hard to manage mom life and work-life" amid her booming makeup and skincare brands. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:36 IST

Meghan McCain gets upset with 'The View' audience regularly

Washington D.C.[USA], July 26 (ANI): American television host and columnist Meghan McCain made a shocking revelation in an interview that she regularly gets upset with the audience of daytime talk show 'The View.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:24 IST

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar are living their best lives!

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar, who is busy prepping for his upcoming film 'Toofan', took some time off his hectic schedule to spend some quality time with his lady love Shibani Dandekar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:17 IST

They are playing minority card with wrong facts: Vivek Agnihotri...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Film director Vivek Agnihotri along with 62 other celebrities wrote an open letter 'Against Selective Outrage & False Narratives' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a counter to the letter written recently by 49 eminent persons on the issue of lynching

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:20 IST

Anand Kumar praises Hrithik Roshan for 'wonderful' performance...

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan's recent outing 'Super 30', which opened to mixed reviews, has received an overwhelming response from the moviegoers and has been performing remarkably well at the box office.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:08 IST

Hearing in defamation case against Kangana, Rangoli deferred to August 22

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Actor Aditya Pancholi on Friday reached the Metropolitan Court in Andheri regarding the defamation cases filed by him against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:45 IST

Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra gulp down Delhi's famous fire paan

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): Actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, who are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming outing 'Jabariya Jodi' are making the most of its promotions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:23 IST

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott criticised for parking in spot...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott faced social media flak for parking their car in a spot reserved for the people with disabilities.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:54 IST

'The Lion King' is unstoppable, crosses Rs 75 crore mark

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): 'The Lion King' is ruling the box-office! The film, which opened to decent reviews, is performing remarkably well and has crossed Rs 75 crore mark.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:53 IST

You get any number of people when in power: Adoor Gopalkrishnan

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Noted filmmaker Adoor Gopalkrishnan, one of the 49 celebrities who wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 23 on mob lynchings, said it is easy to enlist any number of people when you are in power but the government cannot "camouflage" real issues

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:10 IST

Kargil Vijay Diwas: From Amitabh Bachchan to Lata Mangeshkar,...

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): Members of the film fraternity on Friday lauded the valour and courage of India's soldiers, who made the ultimate sacrifice on the line of duty in the Kargil war 20 years ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:54 IST

'Hustlers' is about 'sisterhood and love': Constance Wu denies...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Actor Constance Wu has clarified that her upcoming film "Hustlers" is all about "sisterhood and love" after reports of her paying media outlets to be the highlight of any article on the film, surfaced on the Internet.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:24 IST

Indian dance crew receives 'America's Got Talent' golden buzzer

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): Indian Dance Crew V.Unbeatable has just hit the bullseye by swaying away the golden buzzer at the America's Got Talent 2019, making India proud on an international platform.

Read More
iocl