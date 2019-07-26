Hailey Bieber gets 'baby fever' after looking at Kylie Jenner's photos of Stormi

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Supermodel Hailey Bieber is catching "baby fever" and it's all thanks to reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner!

On Thursday, the 21-year-old makeup mogul shared a few sweet stills and one video of her daughter Stormi Webster, who is 17 months old, on a recent outing with her father Travis Scott.

In the photos, Stormi showed off her sweet smile, big brown eyes, and adorable cheeks while in her dad's arms. Kylie also shared a heart-warming video that featured her little munchkin giggling and patting Scott's back as he played with her.

"We took our baby on an adventure yesterday. Ugh, I love this little girl so much," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

"Not only do I think she's the cutest thing in the world. She's got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul. P.S. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time," she added.

Kylie, however, wasn't the only one who thought Stormi was the sweetest, Hailey also couldn't resist gushing over the little one and revealed that the post made her want a baby of her own.

In a comment on the makeup mogul's Instagram, Hailey wrote, "Please stop giving me the most baby fever she's the sweetest."

Although Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber have previously said they're excited to be parents, they have both also made it clear that it won't be any time in the near future, reported People.

In the cover story for Vogue Arabia's December 2018 issue, as cited by People, the model revealed she and Bieber are looking forward to starting a family.

"I love kids, and I can't wait to have my own. I would say now that's a closer reality," Hailey told the outlet.

Still, Hailey stressed that she doesn't want to have kids "any time soon."

"I got to have a normal childhood and teenage years. I didn't start getting recognition on my own until I was around 19," she said of her upbringing.

"There are some 'normal' things I never did, like go to college, but I do think I was able to learn how to have a schedule, be on time, and be responsible, all because I started working at 17," she added.

Justin also echoed her thoughts on Instagram earlier this month and noted that while he's looking forward to it one day, parenthood isn't in his near future yet.

"Love dates with you baby. One day I'll be doing daddy-daughter dates not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while," the singer wrote, captioning a shot of himself and Hailey at Disneyland.

Like Hailey, Stormi's sweetness has also inspired Kylie and Travis to expand their family.

A source previously told People that the reality star is "very happy with her life" and looks forward to becoming a mother of two soon.

However last month, Kylie revealed to fans that it's been "hard to manage mom life and work-life" amid her booming makeup and skincare brands. (ANI)

