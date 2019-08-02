Halsey gives new hair goals with rainbow highlights

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Halsey who is known for being true-blue supporter of the LGBTQ community is now giving fans new hair goals.

The singer who coloured her hair bangs in the rainbow shade has shared a snapshot of her new coiffure on Instagram. Wearing minimal makeup, the photograph shows off Halsey's natural freckles.

Fans were quick to shower their appreciative comments, as one wrote, "SHE's KILLING IT WITH THE BANGS." "Help I'm in love with this hairstyle and with her," wrote another.

Celebs also showered love on the singer for her new hairstyle.

Actor Zachary Levi chimed in, "Rainbows and freckles" whereas "Skittles baby," commented musician Yungblud, whom the star has been dating since January, according to Page Six.

Halsey is not new to experimenting with her hair. Aside from donning different cuts and colors, she revealed her armpit on her recent cover of Rolling Stone. (ANI)

