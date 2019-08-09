Halsey (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Halsey opens up about discovering femininity in her music

Aug 09, 2019

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, popularly known as Halsey, has started recognising her gender which she once hated.
As reported by Variety, the 24-year-old singer told author Lizzie Goodman at the Capitol Congress conference in Hollywood on Wednesday that, "I spent my whole life being the person who's like 'I f-ing hate girls, I only want to hang out with boys; girls are so annoying."
"And now I'm in my 20s and I'm like 'I love women! They're awesome!' Women are so tight, I'm surrounded by amazing women and I love how strong and beautiful and incredible they all are in their own ways. It's cool to be in my 20s and to have like grown out of that internalised misogyny. I've grown comfortable in my own space and in my own skin, so it eliminates that factor of competition for sure," she revealed.
The songstress showed off her newfound femininity on her latest single 'Nightmare,' which she's described as an "angry anthem," aimed at people, and particularly men, who caused her to question her self-worth.
Halsey who is in the middle of recording a new album, said, "I sat down to write this album and I was like, 'Alright, time to stop talking about yourself and start looking at the world around you!' And then I got two songs in and I was like, 'Uh, I only know how to talk about myself.' Because I don't know anything as well as I know me, so I can't write anything as true to f-king Halsey than when I'm writing about myself," she said.
But still, she used two bold words to describe the single: "Rage and politics."
After being vocal about her experiences with miscarriage, abortion, and reproductive health, the singer said that the world is finally ready for an activist Halsey.
"I exist in a world now where all people are like 'Okay, cool, Halsey's an activist, this is what she does.' So when I speak, people are like, 'We buy it. We trust you'."
The singer had also been vocal about her struggles with bipolar disorder in the past, and her angsty lyrics have often hinted about her diagnosis. But now she revealed that her latest single talks about her struggles in a more optimistic manner.
"It's a miracle I haven't killed myself yet," she said, adding, "Still have time though, the world's pretty sh-ty!" Jokes aside, she went on to say she does hope to get married soon, and potentially have kids down the line. (ANI)

