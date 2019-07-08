Halsey trashes critic for accusing her of using LGBTQ cause as 'marketing strategy'

New Delhi (India), July 08 (ANI): American singer Halsey clapped back at a follower who felt she is using the LGBTQ community as her marketing strategy.

This came after the singer shared two snaps from her Brazil concert on her Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, she can be seen holding a mic in one hand and a rainbow flag in another.

While few of her fans and followers appreciated Halsey there was one follower who called her out.

"Rainbow is the new marketing strategy," he wrote in the comment section.

However, the Grammy nominee, who identifies herself as bisexual, quickly responded to the criticism.

"There's been a flag in my show for 5 years. You're just not paying attention you whiny little baby," she reverted.



Thanks to her fans too who immediately extended their support in the comment section.

"Queen!!! Plus you're a part of the community how is that strategy. Have they not heard some of your songs like w**," one follower wrote. "For actual LGBT people like Halsey, it ain't a marketing strategy, its a symbol of pride." wrote another.

This isn't the first time the '11 Minutes' star has stood up against a critic. Recently, she also took Taylor Swift's side after the news broke that Scooter Braun would soon have the possession of her entire music catalog.

"Taylor Swift is a huge reason why I always insisted to write my own music. She catapulted her stadium into the Milky Way. And it turns my guts that no matter how much power or success a woman has in this life, you are still susceptible to someone coming along and making you feel powerless out of spite," she wrote on Twitter.

"It speaks volumes to how far we have to come in the music industry. The way writers are treated. How as an entertainer you are respected but as a writer you're walked all over. Even when you are both in one single body. I am standing with her," she added. (ANI)

