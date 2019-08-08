Hannah Brown (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Hannah Brown (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Hannah Brown opens up about Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid dating

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Hannah Brown is taking the high road about her ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron romancing supermodel Gigi Hadid.
During the latest episode of 'Bachelor Happy Hour', she delicately emphasised on Cameron dating Hadid, just two days after he was spotted leaving Brown's Los Angeles lodgings after apparently spending the night together, reported People.
"We are not dating-dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both, like, knowing that there's still something there," Brown said.
"When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other. And yeah, I wish I would've got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay," she added.
When asked during the show, if she was hurt by her ex-boyfriend's dating another person, Brown, took a moment to reflect.
"Let me think of how I want to answer this. He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that," she said.
"It was a little confusing, but he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can, too. And I am going to continue going onward and upward. I just think that I've made it very clear -- I have no shame in saying, yeah, I had feelings. Totally did. Totally still have feelings but, at the same time, I am not tied to any man or tied to Tyler and I'm not going to be," she continued.
"Everything that I said that I feel like I want, deserve, the type of respect that I want from a man, I still believe that. I still am going to hold those standards for any man in my life. So I am going to wait on a man to give me that," she added.
Expressing her thoughts on the 26-year-old actor, possibly essaying a role in 'The Bachelorette,' Brown said while laughing, "I mean, I think he likes to date around, so maybe he would be a good Bachelor."
Hannah Brown has been facing highs and lows in her personal life as she parted ways with Jed Wyatt five weeks after getting engaged because she found out he had lied about having a girlfriend when he went on the show. (ANI)

