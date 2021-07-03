Harbhajan Singh to be seen in new avatar in 'Friendship'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Cricketer Harbhajan Singh will soon be seen in a new avatar as he will be appearing on the big screen in the Tamil movie 'Friendship'. The makers on Saturday released a new poster of the film, marking the star's 41st birthday.

The Indian bowler will star in the John Paul Raj and Sham Surya directorial, which is being produced by Kiran Reddy Mandad and Ram Maddukuri. 'Friendship' also stars Tamil actors King Arjun and Losliya in lead roles.

Toughened Studios Limited, who are the makers of the upcoming movie, shared an interesting poster with Singh and his friends in a 'rapchik' avatar and also dropped a lyrical video.



In the movie, Singh, a mechanical engineering student along with his group of friends at the beginning of his first year, manages a clever escapade from all the ragging by the seniors.

What follows next stays a mystery yet to be unfolded as audiences gradually delve deeper into the emotions with this one-of-its-kind rollercoaster journey of friendship.

Singh, popularly known as Bhajji, has earlier done guest appearances in films, though 'Friendship' will be his first major role. The film deals with friendship, action, sports and emotions all at once with social content. Slated to release this year, the film will have a simultaneous release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Immensely popular in the North, especially Punjab, Singh's fame is astounding, owing to his cricketing career. Due to his stint in the Chennai Super Kings IPL team since 2018 his fame has stretched throughout pan-India.

Hailed as one of the best spinners of Indian cricket, Singh has played 103 Tests for India, claiming 417 wickets in them. He also played 236 One-Day Internationals and took 269 wickets. (ANI)

