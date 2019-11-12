Gwen Stefani at the People's Choice Award.
Gwen Stefani at the People's Choice Award.

'Hard to digest': Gwen Stefani on being crowned fashion icon at 2019 People's Choice Awards

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:39 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Gwen Stefani received the second Annual Fashion Icon Award during 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday (Local time) and she is in total disbelief over it.
American Fashion designer Jeremy Scott presented the special honor to Gwen, who then took the stage inside Santa Monica's Barkar Hangar with one unforgettable acceptance speech, reported E! Online.
The Moschino designer shared in his fierce introductory speech, "Gwen Stefani has never been just a girl, She's a global superstar, an entrepreneur, a total badass and an artist in the truest sense of the word. She's this year's Fashion Icon."
Stefani was in total disbelief as she accepted the esteemed honor, sharing, "This is hard to digest. I always, always loved fashion. It was one of those very instinctual things... So the fact that this is happening right now is hard to imagine because it's just what I do. I love fashion!"
The effortlessly gorgeous star added, "I think one of the biggest blessings of the whole thing is just all the amazing, talented designers and people that have like taught me all the things that I know." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:42 IST

'Bala' continues winning streak, crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 4

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Bala' is unstoppable at the box-office. After registering a strong opening, the movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the fourth day of its run.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:02 IST

Pop star Katy Perry arrives in Mumbai for music festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Popstar and international singing sensation Katy Perry landed in Mumbai during the early hours of Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:57 IST

Selena Gomez talks about surviving people's attack on her weight gain

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Pop singer Selena Gomez recently opened up about how she got through some of the hardest times in her life.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:26 IST

Khloe Kardashian expresses regret for accidentally ignoring...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian apologised to her fans after accidentally ignoring her win at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:31 IST

Jennifer Aniston gets a kiss from Gwen Stefani at People's Choice Awards

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Seems like Jennifer Aniston not only had fun onstage at the E! People's Choice Awards but also had a great time backstage.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:59 IST

Drake witnesses unwelcoming gesture from audience at Camp Flog...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): It turned out to be an embarrassing moment for rapper Drake whose performance at the annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles witnessed an unwelcoming gesture by the audience.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:36 IST

Kylie Jenner surprise niece Dream with helicopter ride on her birthday

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner made sure that her niece Dream Renee's 3rd birthday is something to cherish lifelong.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:36 IST

Madhuri Dixit stars 'EkDoTeenChallenge' to celebrate 31 years of 'Tezaab'

New Delhi [India] Nov 11 (ANI): Madhuri Dixit on Monday picked a unique way to celebrate 31 years of her iconic film 'Tezaab.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:16 IST

Man sues Madonna for starting concerts late!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): The 'Queen of Pop' Madonna is being sued by a man for a starting her concerts a tad late.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:53 IST

Kim Kardashian addresses Rodney Reed's death row at 2019...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian who is aspiring to become a lawyer took a moment to talk about justice reforms while in conversation with E-News at 2019 People's Choice Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:11 IST

Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar taken to hospital due to chest...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was on Monday morning rushed to hospital after she suffered from a chest infection.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:00 IST

I'm lucky to have you as elder brother: Anil Kapoor while...

New Delhi (India), Nov 11 (ANI): As Boney Kapoor ringed in his 64th birthday on Monday, his brothers Anil and Sanjay flooded the social media with their best wishes on the special day.

Read More
iocl