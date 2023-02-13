Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic to marry again in Udaipur?

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): If reports are to be believed, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic will renew their wedding vows and that too on Valentine's Day.

Hardik and Natasa were spotted at the Mumbai airport along with their son Agastya Pandya earlier in the day. Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri Sharma and their son Kavir were also seen at the airport along with Hardik and Natasa.





The whole Pandya family reportedly headed to Udaipur where Natasa and Hardik are scheduled to renew their vows in a white wedding. Traditional ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi, and sangeet have also been planned.

In the images captured by paparazzi at the airport, Hardik was seen wearing a black tee that he paired with matching pants. Natasa looked stylish in a black blazer with a matching top underneath.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. They married in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with son Agastya in July 2020.

Hardik and Natasa are yet to make any statement about their white wedding in Udaipur. (ANI)

