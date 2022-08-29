Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa beams with pride as he helps India defeat Pakistan in Asia Cup match

Dubai [UAE], August 29 (ANI): All-rounder Hardik Pandya is the man of the moment as he helped Team India defeat Pakistan by 5 wickets in an Asia Cup Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 148, Hardik hit three boundaries and a six in the last two overs to take India home with two balls to spare.

His stellar performance has won everyone's hearts.

Hailing him as a "star", Hardik's wife and actor Natasa took to Instagram and shared a picture of him and captioned it as "proud."





She added a red heart emoji and star emoji to the caption.



In the 19th over Hardik smashed three boundaries and took India to near the win as they needed seven runs in six balls. In the last over Nawaz gave a big blow to the Indian team as he dismissed Jadeja after scoring 35 runs in 29 balls. Dinesh Karthik then came to bat. Hardik then smashed a huge six on the fourth delivery of the last ball and took his team home by five wickets against Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Hardik starred with the ball, picking three for 25 in his four overs to restrict Pakistan to 147.

Hardik has been in superb form ever since he has come back to the Indian team in full force. (ANI)

