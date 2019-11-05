Indian-American comedian and political commentator Hasan Minhaj
Indian-American comedian and political commentator Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj was 'threatened' as a kid about Manipal Medical college

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian-American comedian and political commentator Hasan Minhaj has revealed that his father used to "threaten" to send him to a Medical College in Manipal when he used to do comedy as a child.
The "Patriot Act" host recently sat down with his parents to answer questions posted by fans on a popular facebook group Subtle Asian Traits. At one point in the show, Minhaj was asked about the best advice he received from his parents.
Minhaj's dad answered saying that he once advised his son to "not go to the medical school", to which the latter laughed and intervened saying "You threatened you will put me in Manipal".
Expanding on the anecdote for the viewers, Minhaj said, "People in India who are watching, you know the Manipal Medical school. I was doing comedy and you (turning to his dad) said that I would be sent to Manipal and they had bars on the windows."
"Anyone who is going to Manipal Med school, I pray for you," Minhaj jokingly added.
At this point, Minhaj's father added that once he actually visited the college during a trip to India, and was determined never to send his son there. "I was scared, you see."
The nearly 15-minute episode saw Minhaj's parents spilling stories such as what their son was as a kid, when they've been most proud and most disappointed with him, what they think of his career today.
Minhaj's hit talk show 'Patriot Act' streams on Netflix. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:12 IST

Anushka Sharma pens her memorable trekking experience

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who leave no stone unturned to spend quality time together, are currently enjoying the romantic time while trekking. Anushka shared her memorable experience of trekking in a long note.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:23 IST

Here's how Salman Khan kick-started day 1 shooting of 'Radhe'

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Salman Khan kick-started shooting of his upcoming film 'Radhe' in a dramatic style.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:36 IST

Ariana Grande opens up about life after her hit song 'Thank U, Next'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 4 (ANI): Singer Ariana Grande celebrated the one-year anniversary of her hit song -- 'Thank U, Next' -- and reflected upon the success she got after the track and how the track has helped her to heal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:17 IST

Nick Jonas shares his first character poster from 'Jumanji: Next Level'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 4 (ANI): After releasing the trailer of the much-awaited film 'Jumanji: The Next Level', singer Nick Jonas piqued the curiosity of his fans by sharing his character poster from the film.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:38 IST

Here's why Shah Rukh Khan feels happy in getting older every year

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): After receiving such overwhelming birthday wishes from his friends and fans all across the globe, Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan thanked his well-wishers and considered him lucky to get older every year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:35 IST

Kartik Aaryan shares rib-tickling trailer of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): The trailer of the film 'Pati Patni or Woh' starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday was released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:26 IST

Sometimes we fall off: Kim Kardashian on gaining 18 pounds, fitness goals

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 4: Kim Kardashian West has some new fitness goals in mind as she hit the gym with her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara. She revealed to fans that she is trying to lose some weight that she's gained over the course of last year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:15 IST

We're the best at making really good kids!: SRK tells wife Gauri

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Gauri Khan took a stroll down her memory lane and shared a throwback family picture from their vacation featuring husband and megastar Shah Rukh Khan and their two kids. However, it is the doting father and a husband's response over the adorable picture which will ju

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:11 IST

Vidya Balan pays tribute to maths genius Shakuntala Devi on 90th...

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Vidya Balan who will be seen playing the mathematician Shakuntala Devi in her next film, paid tribute to the genius on her 90th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:01 IST

'Panipat' poster: Arjun Kapoor looks fierce as Maratha warrior

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor aced the look of a fierce warrior with headgear and armour as he unveiled his first character poster from the upcoming film 'Panipat.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:37 IST

Amitabh Bachchan to inaugurate IFFI: Javadekar

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): The upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa will be inaugurated by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:14 IST

'Breaking Point': Britney Spears' 2007 breakdown revealed in documentary

Washington DC [USA], Nov 4 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Britney Spears' 2007 breakdown may have been even worse than anyone knew as insiders have revealed the story in a new documentary named 'Britney Spears - Breaking Point'.

Read More
iocl