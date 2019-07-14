Serena Williams and Meghan Markle
Serena Williams and Meghan Markle

Having her as a friend is great: Serena Williams on Meghan Markle

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 13:44 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], July 14 (ANI): Serena Williams praised her friend, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who was present at Wimbledon to cheer for the tennis player.
The 37-year-old seven-time Wimbledon champion was beaten by Simona Halep, the first tennis star from Romania to capture the title.
Meghan, along with Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa were among the spectators who watched the match from the Royal Box at Centre Court, marking the first joint solo outing for the duchesses in a year.
"Just having her in general as a friend is great," Serena told reporters after the match. "She's such a great friend and a great person as well, and always positive, no matter what. So it's so good to have people like that just to know."
"She's such a fan of the sport and she too is happy for Simona," Serena continued.
"She saw that she played unbelievably and that's just the kind of person that she is."
Accompanied by two of her friends, Meghan had also cheered for her friend Serena at the women's singles second round match against Slovakia's Kaja Juvan earlier this month. It marked the Duchess' first solo outing since giving birth to her and husband Prince Harry's first child, son Archie Harrison, who is now two months old. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 14:54 IST

Lea Michele pays tribute to ex Cory Monteith on his sixth death...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Actor Lea Michele on Saturday paid tribute to her late boyfriend Cory Monteith on his sixth death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 14:43 IST

'Hobbs & Shaw' premiere halted after electric sparks cause chaos

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Saturday night premiere of 'Hobbs & Shaw' was halted after water was accidentally spilled over an electric grid leading to sparks at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 14:04 IST

Sofia Carson pays tribute to late co-star Cameron Boyce in heartfelt post

Washington D.C.[USA], July 14 (ANI): American actor-singer Sofia Daccarett Char, professionally known as Sofia Carson, has been mourning the loss of her friend and 'Descendants' co-star Cameron Boyce who passed away recently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 13:56 IST

Alia Bhatt preps for Ooty schedule of 'Sadak 2'

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt seems all geared up for the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Sadak 2'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 13:34 IST

Jennifer Lopez's NY concert cancelled after power outage,...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Singer Jennifer Lopez's sold-out concert at the Madison Square Garden witnessed a major power failure following which the show came to a halt, leaving fans in dismay.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 13:11 IST

Kim Kardashian laughs over ribs removal rumours, credits vegan...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 14 (ANI): Kim Kardashian West, rubbishing rumours about removing ribs to fit into her Met Gala dress, said she consumed a vegan diet which helped her a lot to maintain her curves.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 12:04 IST

Meghan King Edmonds shares therapy video of 13-month-old son

Washington D.C.[USA], July 14 (ANI): After making a shocking revelation about her son Hart's "irreversible brain damage", Meghan King Edmonds shared video clips of the 13-month-old's recent physical therapy session.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 11:57 IST

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton spotted cheering for Serena...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 14 (ANI): In a surprise visit, Meghan Markle along with Kate Middleton attended the women's singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday in London to cheer for the former's friend and tennis player Serena Williams.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 11:33 IST

Kelly Clarkson posts piece of advice for Taylor Swift amid...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Singer Kelly Clarkson posted a wise piece of advice for Taylor Swift amid her ongoing controversy with music manager Scooter Braun.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 11:08 IST

Tristan Thompson, Kendall Jenner's ex Ben Simmons have some 'bro' time

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson and her half-sister, Kendall Jenner's ex Ben Simmons seem to be getting along well. The two headed to a Basketball court for a friendly match recently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 11:07 IST

Federals receive tapes of R.Kelly engaged in intimate acts with...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Federal law enforcement sources have revealed that they received twenty sex tapes of singer R.Kelly allegedly engaging in intimate acts with some underage girls of about 12-13 years of age.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:53 IST

'Panga' wrap-up: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari thanks her team!

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): The shooting for upcoming sports film 'Panga' which has been going on for the last one and half years has finally come to an end, and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is beyond grateful for the entire team as her latest post enthralled accolades!

Read More
iocl