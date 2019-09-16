Hazel Keech and Ira Khan
Hazel Keech and Ira Khan

Hazel Keech to work in Aamir's daughter Ira Khan's directorial debut play

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Hazel Keech who played a side role in 'Bodyguard' is all set to work in Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's directorial debut play 'Euripides Medea'.
Ira shared the news on her Instagram alongside a picture.
The picture shows Ira bending down on one knee as she offers a few papers to an excited Hazel.
"SHE SAID YES!" Ira captioned the picture.
"It's amazing to get to work with you, as a friend but more importantly as an actor, @hazelkeechofficial . I can't wait to see what we make," Ira wrote.

Ira was recently in the news when she uploaded a picture of her with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani. Her caption, 'Everything will be okay' on the picture was interpreted as a cryptic message which made headlines.
Meanwhile, Aamir on the work front was last seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan' alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.
He will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.
Along with Aamir, the upcoming feature film also stars Kareena Kapoor. The script written by Atul Kulkarni is being directed by Advait Chandan.
The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year. (ANI)

