HBO Max renews Emmy Award-winning series 'Hacks' for season 3

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): HBO Max's series 'Hacks' has been renewed for season 3. The news comes two weeks after the season 2 finale, which had debuted on the streaming platform on June 2.

'Hacks' stars Jean Smart as legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance and explores the mentorship that forms between her and a young comedy writer named Ava, played by Hannah Einbinder.

The cast also includes Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo; while the second season introduced new recurring guest stars Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman, and guest stars Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa, as per Variety.



Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky are the original creators of the series, also serving as the co-showrunners.

The show has Downs and Aniello as the executive producers via their Paulilu banner, and Statsky via First Thought Productions. Michael Schur executive produces via Fremulon along with David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett.

Erin Underhill, president of the show's studio Universal Television, said, "The first two seasons of 'Hacks' -- expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen --gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply. We're thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can't wait to see what's next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble."

The first season of 'Hacks' consisted of 10 episodes while the second one debuting on May 12, consisted of eight episodes.

'Hacks' had received widespread critical acclaim upon its release, with the first season picking up 15 Emmy nominations, with wins for Jean Smart, as well as for writing and directing for a comedy series. (ANI)

