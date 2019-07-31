HBO Max to come up with drama series based on modern Greek mythology

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): After setting up a fan base with their hit series 'Game of Thrones,' HBO is ready to explore Greek mythology and are coming up with their latest series titled 'Circe.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming streaming service has handed out an eight-episode, straight-to-series order for 'Circe,' a modern-day take on the world of Greek mythology based on Madeline Miller's best-seller of the same name.

Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver have been roped in as writers and executive producers of the drama.

The story of 'Circe' will revolve around a powerful feminist and a titular goddess, who transforms from an awkward nymph to a formidable witch, is able to challenge gods, titans and monsters alike.

"Circe tells an epic story of love, loss, tragedy, and immortal conflict, all through the eyes of a fierce female lens," Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max, said on Tuesday in a statement.

"I've been a long time fan of Rick and Amanda's work and their ability to simultaneously build epic imaginative worlds while creating emotional dynamic characters. In partnership with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, we have the dream team to bring Circe to life," Aubrey added.

The series is the latest credit for the duo Jaffa and Silver, who is also working on the upcoming period drama 'Mulan' for Disney and the first two sequels of 'Avatar.'

The Warner Media-backed HBO Max will launch in beta in late 2019, with scripted and original programming not expected to roll out until 2020. (ANI)

