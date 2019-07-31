Representative Image
Representative Image

HBO Max to come up with drama series based on modern Greek mythology

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:30 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): After setting up a fan base with their hit series 'Game of Thrones,' HBO is ready to explore Greek mythology and are coming up with their latest series titled 'Circe.'
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming streaming service has handed out an eight-episode, straight-to-series order for 'Circe,' a modern-day take on the world of Greek mythology based on Madeline Miller's best-seller of the same name.
Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver have been roped in as writers and executive producers of the drama.
The story of 'Circe' will revolve around a powerful feminist and a titular goddess, who transforms from an awkward nymph to a formidable witch, is able to challenge gods, titans and monsters alike.
"Circe tells an epic story of love, loss, tragedy, and immortal conflict, all through the eyes of a fierce female lens," Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max, said on Tuesday in a statement.
"I've been a long time fan of Rick and Amanda's work and their ability to simultaneously build epic imaginative worlds while creating emotional dynamic characters. In partnership with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, we have the dream team to bring Circe to life," Aubrey added.
The series is the latest credit for the duo Jaffa and Silver, who is also working on the upcoming period drama 'Mulan' for Disney and the first two sequels of 'Avatar.'
The Warner Media-backed HBO Max will launch in beta in late 2019, with scripted and original programming not expected to roll out until 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:09 IST

Netizens share their fondest memory at CCD as a tribute to...

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): Cafe Coffee Day not only revolutionised the culture of coffee in India with youngsters flocking the cafe frequently, but in the process, gave us some of the fondest memories of our life.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 20:58 IST

'Bad Boy' filming completed in 60 days

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): The shooting of Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Bad Boy' has been completed merely in 60 days. However, the songs will be filmed abroad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 20:53 IST

Nick Robinson cast alongside Kate Mara in 'A Teacher'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): American actor Nicholas John Robinson, popularly known as Nick Robbie, has been roped in to the cast of Hannah Fidell's 2013 feature remake 'A Teacher.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 20:42 IST

Lisa Marie Presley signs massive deal for book about Michael...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of singer Elvis Presley, has signed a massive deal for the book she is writing about her ex Michael Jackson and a new perspective on her father, Elvis Presley.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:28 IST

Here's a sneak peek into Kourtney Kardashian's Italian holiday

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian seems to be having the time of her life vacationing in Italy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:18 IST

Miley Cyrus, others pull out of Woodstock 50 music festival

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Several Hollywood stars who were all set to perform at the Woodstock 50 Festival which was scheduled to be held in August, have pulled out of the event.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:08 IST

Cardi B cancels concert in Indiana due to security reasons

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B, who recently slammed US President Donald Trump, has now disappointed her fans by cancelling a concert.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:57 IST

Why Jane from 'Big Little Lies' season two needed bangs, reveals...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): While there were a lot of things that caught fans' attention in the second season of HBO's popular drama series 'Big Little Lies', one that stood out was Jane's (Shailene Woodley) bangs!

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:33 IST

Here's a sneak peek into Kourtney Kardashian's Italian holiday

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian seems to be having the time of her life vacationing in Italy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:32 IST

MLA calls out Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal for...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known to be a party lover, often arranges quick get-togethers for his B-town friends. Recently, KJo hosted a bash for a number of stars including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid K

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:26 IST

Its' Harry Potter's 39th birthday and fans are flooding social...

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): Potterheads are going crazy as their favourite titular character Harry Potter turned 39 today!

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:23 IST

Here's what producer Roy Lee is doing next!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Producer of popular mystery-drama 'It,' Roy Lee's, new project is something out of the ordinary for the fans.

Read More
iocl