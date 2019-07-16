The cast of 'Big Little Lies' -- Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep (L to R)
The cast of 'Big Little Lies' -- Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep (L to R)

HBO president reveals whether 'Big Little Lies' will return for season 3

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): When HBO drama series 'Big Little Lies' aired in 2017, it received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike. The show even took away several awards as a miniseries. But what if season 2 was the end of it? HBO president Casey Bloys made a big revelation which may leave fans upset.
Season 2 finale of the HBO series will air this Sunday and viewers are wondering if it will return for a third season. While the network would like to continue filming the drama, which boasts of a stellar cast including Oscar winning stars Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman along with Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern, the likelihood of it coming back is not on the cards, reported People.
Ruling out the possibility of the show coming back for season 3, HBO president Casey Bloys said it is "not realistic."
"I love this group of people. I would do anything with them," Bloys told TVLine recently when asked about the prospect of renewal.
"But the reality is they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them, Nicole Kidman is doing her next show 'The Undoing' with us. I just think it's not realistic," Bloys told the outlet, as cited by People.
He said with a laugh, "Look if they all came to me and said, 'We worked out all of our schedules!' then sure. But I just don't think it's realistic. Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end the franchise in a way that feels satisfying."
At the Television Critics Association tour earlier this year, the show's writer David E. Kelley shared that he had only thought as far as season 2.
"There's no such plan now. We like our closure at season 2 that will probably be it," Kelley said.
Kidman and Witherspoon too pointed out that a similar conversation happened after season 1 wrapped up.
"That's what you said last time!" said Kidman. "Yeah, you sat there and said the same thing!" added Witherspoon.
Kidman confirmed that a third season was not in the works, saying that "there's no plan for it."
"There's no plan for it. This was a long shoot for us, an enormous amount of work, we're amazed we can be here," the actor clarified.
The first season, based on the book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty, revolved around wealthy mothers in Northern California whose children attend the same school. The show followed their rivalries and relationships, which ended in the death of one of the characters.
The second season was never supposed to happen as the first one covered Moriarty's entire book, but Kelley changed his mind after first season's success and Streep agreed to join the cast.
"Last season, we didn't close the chapter. It ended on a very open note of what's going to happen next. What will happen in these relationships? There was a lot of fertile storytelling to mine. Is the storytelling going to be compelling enough to rise to the first year," Kelley said at TCA.
"Everybody up here can get jobs, we didn't want to do this unless we could have a fair shot of living up to the bar we set in year one," he added.
During the panel, Kidman explained that a second season was primarily due to the "enormous demand from the audience."
"We all said goodbye, but we became very close, had such a good time doing it and the desire to spend more time together was a huge part of it, but there was an enormous demand from the audience," the actor said.
The 'Big Little Lies' season 2 finale will air on Sunday at 9 pm ET on HBO. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:26 IST

Brad Pitt being eyed to star in upcoming period drama 'Babylon'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Brad Pitt is being eyed to star in the Hollywood period drama film 'Babylon'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:37 IST

Cameron Boyce's family launches charitable foundation to honour...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The family of late Hollywood actor Cameron Boyce has launched a charitable foundation to pay tribute and honour the actor after his sudden and tragic death at the age of 20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:34 IST

Nipsey Hussle was being investigated before his murder: Report

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot dead in March was already under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department before being murdered.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:07 IST

R. Kelly expected to appear in Chicago court over sexual crime charges

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): American singer and former semi-professional basketball player R. Kelly, is expected to appear in a Chicago federal courtroom, on charges that he recruited women to sexually harass them and then covered up the crimes by threatening the victims.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:02 IST

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reveals 'GoT' cast was 'upset' with...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' drew some serious criticism over its final season and according to actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau it weighed on some of his co-stars who were "upset" over the backlash because they "worked so hard."

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:30 IST

'Dil Jaaniye' from 'Khandaani Shafakhana' sure to make monsoons...

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): After dropping an upbeat track, makers of Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Khandaani Shafakhana' are back with another song, 'Dil Jaaniye', which is sure to make the monsoons more romantic. The song also features 'lemon hero' Priyansh Jora!

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:12 IST

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky shares pre-birthday...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Chris Hemsworth's wife and model Elsa Pataky who will turn a year older on Thursday, celebrated her birthday two days earlier on a vacation in Spain.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:06 IST

Emma Fuhrmann reveals she got in trouble with Marvel after...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Working for Marvel Studios is no joke! Actor Emma Fuhrmann recently revealed that she shared a photo of a sunset while on the set of 'Avengers: Endgame' but got in trouble after doing so since it was against the rules.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:57 IST

Lakeith Stanfield to star in 'Notes from a Young Black Chef' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Actor-rapper Lakeith Stanfield is all set to star in the adaptation of American-Nigerian chef Kwame Onwuachi's memoir titled 'Notes from a Young Black Chef'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:43 IST

Kate Middleton receives special gift for Prince Louis at Wimbledon

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton who recently attended the Wimbledon, received a special gift for her one-year-old son Prince Louis.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:21 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello spotted kissing in San Francisco

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been sparking romance rumours ever since their new single 'Senorita' and its steamy music video came out in June.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:09 IST

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott might soon tie the knot!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Kylie Jenner who is currently glorying in the success of her new beauty line is ready for marriage as she is thinking about taking a step ahead with beau Travis Scott.

Read More
iocl