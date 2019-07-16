HBO president reveals whether 'Big Little Lies' will return for season 3

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): When HBO drama series 'Big Little Lies' aired in 2017, it received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike. The show even took away several awards as a miniseries. But what if season 2 was the end of it? HBO president Casey Bloys made a big revelation which may leave fans upset.

Season 2 finale of the HBO series will air this Sunday and viewers are wondering if it will return for a third season. While the network would like to continue filming the drama, which boasts of a stellar cast including Oscar winning stars Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman along with Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern, the likelihood of it coming back is not on the cards, reported People.

Ruling out the possibility of the show coming back for season 3, HBO president Casey Bloys said it is "not realistic."

"I love this group of people. I would do anything with them," Bloys told TVLine recently when asked about the prospect of renewal.

"But the reality is they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them, Nicole Kidman is doing her next show 'The Undoing' with us. I just think it's not realistic," Bloys told the outlet, as cited by People.

He said with a laugh, "Look if they all came to me and said, 'We worked out all of our schedules!' then sure. But I just don't think it's realistic. Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end the franchise in a way that feels satisfying."

At the Television Critics Association tour earlier this year, the show's writer David E. Kelley shared that he had only thought as far as season 2.

"There's no such plan now. We like our closure at season 2 that will probably be it," Kelley said.

Kidman and Witherspoon too pointed out that a similar conversation happened after season 1 wrapped up.

"That's what you said last time!" said Kidman. "Yeah, you sat there and said the same thing!" added Witherspoon.

Kidman confirmed that a third season was not in the works, saying that "there's no plan for it."

"There's no plan for it. This was a long shoot for us, an enormous amount of work, we're amazed we can be here," the actor clarified.

The first season, based on the book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty, revolved around wealthy mothers in Northern California whose children attend the same school. The show followed their rivalries and relationships, which ended in the death of one of the characters.

The second season was never supposed to happen as the first one covered Moriarty's entire book, but Kelley changed his mind after first season's success and Streep agreed to join the cast.

"Last season, we didn't close the chapter. It ended on a very open note of what's going to happen next. What will happen in these relationships? There was a lot of fertile storytelling to mine. Is the storytelling going to be compelling enough to rise to the first year," Kelley said at TCA.

"Everybody up here can get jobs, we didn't want to do this unless we could have a fair shot of living up to the bar we set in year one," he added.

During the panel, Kidman explained that a second season was primarily due to the "enormous demand from the audience."

"We all said goodbye, but we became very close, had such a good time doing it and the desire to spend more time together was a huge part of it, but there was an enormous demand from the audience," the actor said.

The 'Big Little Lies' season 2 finale will air on Sunday at 9 pm ET on HBO. (ANI)

