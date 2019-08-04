Heidi Klum ties knot with Tom Kaulitz for second time

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Supermodel Heidi Klum has remarried Tom Kaulitz and epitomised beauty in her stunning wedding gown on Saturday.

This comes after the couple secretly tied the knot on February 22 in Beverly Hills and announced later in July that they are all geared up to throw a bash for their close ones, reported Page Six.

This time Klum and Kaulitz had a formal celebration in Italy, where the supermodel wore a traditional white wedding gown. She went for a strapless dress with layers of tulle adding to its charm.

The wedding fiesta was held on a yacht in Capri with the boat all decorated beautifully with flowers.

Meanwhile, the broom twinned with his wife as he wore a white blazer pairing it with a light blue shirt.

The ceremony was officiated by Kaulitz's brother, Bill.

Also joining the party were Klum's four children. She was previously married to Ric Pipino (1997 - 2002) and Seal (2005 - 2014). The mother of four shares Leni, 14, with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, and Henry, 13, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9, with ex-husband Seal.


